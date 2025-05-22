Ukraine has already handed over "1000-for-1000" exchange list to Russia – DIU

Ukraine has submitted a list of names for a planned "1000-for-1000" prisoner swap. The list has already been handed over to the Russian side.

This was stated by Andrii Yusov, Deputy Head of the Coordination Headquarters, as reported by Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

"Ukraine has handed over the list for the exchange," Yusov said.

In doing so, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) refuted today’s claim by the spokesperson for the Russian dictator, Dmitry Peskov, who stated that Russia had "not yet received" the list of names from Ukraine and was "waiting for it."

It should be recalled that the agreement on the simultaneous release and transfer of 1,000 prisoners from each side was reached between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier told about preparations for the large-scale prisoner exchange with Russia under the "1000-for-1000" format.