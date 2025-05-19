Step-by-step plan agreed for implementing 1000-for-1000 prisoner swap – Umerov

On May 19, 2025, during a briefing to the President of Ukraine, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov provided a detailed report on the results of the talks in Türkiye and Ukraine’s next steps.

This was stated by Umerov on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"Despite the complexity and sensitivity of the dialogue in Istanbul, the Ukrainian delegation carried out its work within the framework of the President’s directives and strictly adhered to them.

The key outcome is a preliminary agreement on a prisoner swap in a 1000-for-1000 format — a crucial exchange that requires coordinated action from all responsible state institutions," he emphasized.

Umerov noted that, pursuant to the President’s instructions, he chaired a meeting of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War yesterday. All key institutions have been involved in the process: the Ministry of Defense, the Defense Intelligence Directorate (DIU), the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), the Foreign Intelligence Service (FIS), the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and the Office of the Human Rights Commissioner.

"A step-by-step plan for implementing the agreement has been coordinated — taking into account security, humanitarian, and logistical aspects, as well as immediate tasks for the coming days. Our goal remains unchanged: to bring everyone home," Umerov concluded.

As a reminder, the agreement on the simultaneous release and exchange of 1000 prisoners on each side was reached between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.