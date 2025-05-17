SSU starts preparations for "1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange

The Joint Center for the Coordination of the Search and Release of Prisoners of War at the Security Service of Ukraine has already begun preparations for a large-scale exchange of prisoners in the "1000 for 1000" format.

This was reported by the press center of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

In particular, the SSU is compiling a list of Russian military personnel held in Ukrainian captivity who may be transferred to Russia.

In addition, the Security Service of Ukraine, together with the Ministry of Health and all relevant structures of our state, is preparing for the return of Ukrainian soldiers held in enemy captivity.

Among other things, the appropriate infrastructure, locations and medical personnel are being prepared for the reception, support and rehabilitation of our military.

As a reminder, an agreement on the simultaneous release and transfer of 1000 for 1000 prisoners was reached between the delegations of Ukraine and the Russian Federation in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.