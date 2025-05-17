"1000 for 1000" prisoner exchange may take place next week - Budanov

The largest exchange of prisoners in the "1000 for 1000" format may take place next week.

The head of the DIU Krylo Budanov said this in a commentary for TSN, Censor.NET reports.

"I hope it will happen next week. According to the lists, you understand that there will be an exchange, let's just say that we will take those who we can take. And we will give them back in the same way," he clarified.

On May 16, during talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul, the delegations agreed to exchange prisoners of war in the "1000 for 1000" format.

At the time, Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that the exchange could take place in the near future: "We know the date, but we will not name it yet."

