"Hi, I’m alive and well": first calls from Ukrainian soldiers to families after release from Russian captivity. VIDEO

Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity under the first stage of the large-scale "1000-for-1000" prisoner exchange are calling their loved ones for the first time after their release.

The video was published by the Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, Censor.NET reports.

"Hi! I’m alive and well, everything is fine," says one of the freed Ukrainian servicemen through tears.

"The emotions of those returning — tears of joy and long-awaited relief. Welcome home, Heroes!" Lubinets added.

As a reminder, on May 23, 390 Ukrainians returned from Russian captivity. This marks the first stage of the prisoner exchange under the "1000-for-1000" format.