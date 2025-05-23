Umerov on 1000-for-1000 exchange: Lists were formed based on one criterion — to save lives

The first stage of the "1000-for-1000" prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia took place today. As part of the agreement, 390 Ukrainian citizens have returned home.

This was reported by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, all state agencies acted in coordination with one goal — to return the prisoners of war as quickly as possible.

"Military and civilian. Men and women. Each of them is ours. The lists were formed based on a single criterion — to save lives," Umerov stated.

The minister emphasized that exchanges will continue in the coming days in accordance with the agreements reached in Istanbul. Ukraine will continue its efforts until all its citizens are brought home from captivity.

