Ukraine brings home 270 service members and 120 civilian Ukrainians – Coordination Headquarters

On May 23, the first day of the "1000-for-1000" prisoner exchange, 390 Ukrainians were freed from Russian captivity – 270 military personnel and 120 civilians.

Among those returning home are 270 defenders – servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, including the Navy, Air Assault Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, as well as the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

The released defenders had been fighting to protect Ukraine in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, and Kherson sectors, and also took part in battles in Chernihiv, Sumy, and Kyiv regions.

Among those freed today are 3 women and 387 men.

According to the Coordination Headquarters, all those released from Russian captivity will undergo medical examinations, receive assistance with physical and psychological rehabilitation, be granted all due payments for the entire period of captivity, and go through reintegration into society.

This exchange is part of the larger "1000-for-1000" prisoner swap, which will continue over the coming days.

The agreement on the simultaneous release and transfer of 1,000 prisoners from each side was reached between Ukrainian and Russian delegations during a meeting in Istanbul on May 16, 2025.