Russia increases production of drones: plans to produce 2 million FPVs in 2025 with support from China - FIS

Russia is catching up with Ukraine in drone production due to greater financial resources, production lines located far from the front line, and especially assistance from China.

According to Censor.NET, a representative of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine, Oleh Aleksandrov, told Politico.

According to him, Russia wants to produce 30,000 long-range drones and another 30,000 decoy drones, which should deplete the Ukrainian air defense system.

"Chinese manufacturers provide them with hardware, electronics, navigation, optical and telemetry systems, engines, microcircuits, processor modules, antenna field systems, control boards, navigation. They use so-called shell companies, change names, do everything to avoid being subject to export control and avoid sanctions for their activities. Yet officially, China sticks to all the rules," the spokesman said.

Aleksandrov added that Russia is critically dependent on the supply of Chinese spare parts for both tactical and long-range drones. This allows Russia to undermine Ukraine's leadership in drone technology and production.

According to him, Russia has managed to increase the production of long-range drones from 15,000 in 2024 to more than 30,000 this year, as well as up to two million small tactical drones:

Russia is also increasing the use of fiber optic drones, which are invulnerable to electronic warfare. Ukrainian troops used to be able to detect conventional Russian drones as soon as they took to the skies, but this is much more difficult with fiber optic drones.