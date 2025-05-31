Macron, Kallas call for closer cooperation with Asia to counter Russia and China - Bloomberg

At the security summit in Singapore, European leaders announced the need to strengthen cooperation with Asia in response to China and Russia's attempts to change the international order.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Bloomberg.

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU diplomat Kaja Kallas stressed that the world order is under threat. During her speech at the Shangri-La forum, Kallas accused China of supplying Russia with dual-use goods for the war against Ukraine, noting that more than 80% of such goods come from China.

Macron warned Beijing that North Korea's involvement in Russia's military assistance could have global consequences. "If China does not want NATO to be involved in Southeast Asia, it must prevent North Korea from participating in a war against Europe," he said.

Read more: Putin is avoiding real peace talks, hoping that Ukraine will stop being supported, - Graham

In addition, European and Asian officials expressed concern about cyberattacks, acts of sabotage, risks to underwater infrastructure, and shadow fleets, emphasizing Western accusations that China is supplying drones and critical technologies to Russia.

As noted, for the first time since 2019, the summit was not attended by the Chinese defense minister. Macron called for a new model of cooperation between Europe and Asia - without dependence on the United States, but with common security, free trade, and deterrence of aggressive states.

"If you reject unilateralism, intimidation and aggression and instead choose cooperation, shared prosperity and common security, the European Union will always be there for you," Kallas concluded.

Read more: Xi explains China’s motivation for cooperation with Russia: Advancing equal and orderly multipolar world