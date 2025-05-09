Xi explains China’s motivation for cooperation with Russia: Advancing equal and orderly multipolar world

During talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Chinese President Xi Jinping stated that China is cooperating with Russia to uphold the role of the United Nations, defend the rights of developing countries, and build a multipolar world.

This was reported by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

"Today, in the face of unilateral backlash, intimidation, and power politics, China is working with Russia to bravely and resolutely fulfill the special responsibilities of major powers... to firmly defend the rights and interests of China, Russia, and all other developing countries, and to jointly promote an equal and orderly multipolar world," Xi said.

According to him, Beijing and Moscow also aim to protect the authority of the United Nations, preserve the historical truth about World War II, and promote economic globalization that is beneficial to all and remains well-structured.

