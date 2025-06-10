Russia only understands language of force, pressure must increase – Merz

To end the war in Ukraine, pressure on Russia must be increased, as it only understands the language of force.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports, citing Ukrinform.

"We all want to send a clear signal, especially to Russia — a signal of strength and deterrence. Unfortunately, this is the only language Moscow understands these weeks and months," Merz said.

He added that this should also be a signal to Washington — that Europe is a strong and reliable partner in the fight for freedom, peace, and prosperity. According to Merz, cooperation between Europe and the United States is crucial in light of Russia’s latest attacks.

"The recent heavy Russian strikes on Kyiv and other cities were once again attacks on civilians — once again, the most serious war crimes. These were not military targets, but acts of terror against the civilian population. Russia ruthlessly targeted civilians with numerous drones and cruise missiles. This was by no means a proportionate response to Ukraine’s highly precise strikes on military air bases and infrastructure last week. Russia genuinely intended to create a ‘bloodbath.’ The only reason it was limited in doing so was due to Ukraine’s effective defense," the chancellor emphasized.

Merz stated it is entirely clear that Russia is escalating the conflict, not engaging in negotiations. Therefore, according to the German chancellor, his government will continue working with its partners to provide assistance to Ukraine and increase sanctions pressure on Russia — in order to make real ceasefire talks possible.

He added that he has been in close contact with the President of the European Commission for several days, and has urged her to swiftly implement a new sanctions package that includes additional measures targeting the banking and energy sectors.

At the same time, Merz rejected claims that previous sanctions had achieved nothing.

"Sanctions have dealt a heavy blow to the Russian economy. The question of how long Russia can sustain this war also depends on the effectiveness of sanctions. That is why we — and I personally — are committed to ensuring that America also imposes sanctions now," Merz said, reminding that "the American president is still considering this."

The chancellor noted that during last week’s talks in Washington, he clearly conveyed his position to both the U.S. President and members of the Senate, expressing hope that, together with the Americans, it would now be possible to strengthen pressure on Russia and influence Putin in this way. However, the politician acknowledged that this may "take quite a lot of time."

"We must not ease our efforts — neither in military support for Ukraine nor in enforcing these sanctions. And the stronger the sanctions, the sooner there will be a chance to end this terrible war. Evaluating the path we are following — one we’ve agreed upon within the European Union and with the Americans — I am fully convinced it is the right one: that we are moving in a way that keeps us ready for negotiations at any time, but at the same time, if those negotiations are rejected by the Russian side, we will be ready to respond with military force and massive economic pressure on Russia," Merz concluded.