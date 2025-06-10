ENG
European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia today - media

US imposes sanctions on three Russian companies and a number of Russian ships

On Tuesday, 10 June, the European Commission will present a new - already 18th - package of sanctions against Russia.

This was announced by Radio Liberty's Europe editor Rikard Jozwiak, Censor.NET reports citing the "EP."

Among the key proposals in the document is the reduction of the maximum price for Russian oil from $60 to $45 per barrel.

According to him, the reduction of the so-called "price ceiling" is a reaction to Russia's ongoing aggression against Ukraine and a response to calls from the Baltic States and Northern Europe, which have long insisted on this decision.

