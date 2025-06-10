EU will not allow Russia to improve weapons using European technologies, - von der Leyen

The European Commission proposes that EU countries impose new restrictions on the export of critical technologies and goods to Russia, which should prevent it from improving its weapons with the help of Western technologies.

This was announced today in Brussels during the presentation of proposals for the 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

"We propose to impose a ban on exports worth 2.5 billion euros. Such a ban would deprive the Russian economy of critical technologies and goods. Our targets are mechanisms, metals, plastics, chemicals used as raw materials for industry," she said.

The EU also wants to limit exports of dual-use goods and technologies used to produce drones, missiles and other weapons systems.

"We want to make sure that Russia will not be able to find opportunities to modernize its weapons using European technologies," the European Commission President added.

