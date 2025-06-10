Svyrydenko on 18th package of sanctions against Russia: EU has taken Ukraine’s proposals into account

Ukraine’s Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko welcomed the European Commission’s proposal for a new sanctions package against Russia, expressing satisfaction that some of Ukraine’s suggestions had been taken into account by the EU.

The Ukrainian minister announced this on social media, according to Censor.NET.

According to Svyrydenko, the new EU sanctions package is "an important step towards undermining the financial and logistical foundations of Moscow's military machine."

"We welcome the European Commission's proposal for the 18th package of sanctions against Russia. It is gratifying to see that some of our proposals have been taken into account," she said.

Read more: EU presents 18th package of sanctions against Russia: reduction of oil price cap and ban on use of Nord Stream pipelines

According to Svyrydenko, the most effective elements of this package — measures against Russia's banking sector, oil price caps, and restrictions on the "shadow fleet" — "strike at the main sources of financing and concealment of the Kremlin's aggression."

"We thank the EU for its continued resolve. But the adoption of sanctions must be swift. Every delay gives Russia the opportunity to adapt, reorganize, and continue its war against Ukraine and its threats to European security. We call on all member states to unequivocally approve this package of sanctions," the minister concluded.

The proposal was presented by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on June 10 in Brussels.

Read more: European Commission to present 18th package of sanctions against Russia today - media

According to her, the 18th package of sanctions will mainly affect Russian banks and the Russian energy sector. She also said that the EU plans to expand export bans and controls and strengthen measures to counteract sanctions evasion.

As a reminder, today, June 10, the European Commission officially presented the new 18th package of EU sanctions against Russia.