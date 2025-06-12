Sybiha on Russia Day greetings from some countries: It was unpleasant. Aggressor state must not be honored

Ukraine’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andrii Sybiha, stated that he found it particularly unpleasant to read official greetings from some countries on the occasion of Russia Day, given the ongoing Russian aggression against Ukraine.

He made the statement ahead of the "Weimar Plus" meeting in Rome, Censor.NET reports, citing European Pravda.

While Sybiha did not name specific countries, it is worth noting that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued an official greeting on the occasion.

"As a minister of a country at war, I found it especially painful this morning to read public congratulations addressed to the Russian aggressor," said Ukraine’s top diplomat.

He emphasized that he has the moral right to voice this position and stressed: there can be no honors for an aggressor state.

