Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated Russian citizens on Russia Day.

"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day. The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people in their quest for a brighter future.

We also take this opportunity to reaffirm the United States' commitment to working constructively with the Russian Federation to achieve a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine. We hope that peace will contribute to more mutually beneficial relations between our countries," the statement said.

It should be noted that today the losses of the Russian occupiers in Ukraine have exceeded 1 million people.

