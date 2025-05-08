Zelenskyy on Remembrance and Reconciliation Day: Tomorrow, organiser of mass graves in Bucha will talk about atrocities committed by Nazis in Moscow. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has released an address on the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in World War II.

On this day, according to the President, all those who fought against evil during their lives are remembered. But three years ago, an air raid siren blared over Kyiv again.

He called the parade in Moscow a parade of fear.

"A sect called 'We can do it again'. You repeated, you repeated all that evil. Ukraine has seen it, the whole world has seen it. Tomorrow, the organiser of the mass graves in Bucha will speak about the Nazi atrocities. And the blockade of Leningrad will be spoken about by those who organised the blockade of Mariupol. There will be a parade of bile and lies. As if it was not dozens of allied states but Putin himself who defeated Nazism. As if he had raised the Victory Flag over the Reichstag in Berlin with his own hands. Thank God, Ukraine got out of this swamp.

Ukraine has not forgotten that 80 years ago, dozens of nations fought against Nazism and more than 8 million Ukrainians, unfortunately, died in this struggle," the President said.

