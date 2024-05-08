Nazism has been revived. Only with new marking: "Made in Russia". Only united free world is capable of stopping this, as in 1945 - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

On 8 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed Ukrainians on the occasion of the Day of Remembrance and Victory over Nazism in the Second World War of 1939-1945.

According to Censor.NET, the video was published on the president's Telegram channel.

"The world overslept through the resurgence of Nazism at 5am on 24 February 2022. And today, everyone who remembers the Second World War and has survived to this day is experiencing déjà vu. The battle for Kyiv, the bombing of Kharkiv, Odesa, Dnipro, mass graves, deportation of children, filtration camps, and prisoner of war colonies," he said.

He noted that Russia has returned pages from textbooks about the Second World War to the headlines of the world media, proving with each new crime that Nazism has been revived.

"Only with new labeling: "Made in Russia". Only the united free world, as in 1945, can stop this. United in an anti-Putin coalition.

Not with words, but with actions, we can stop the Nazis of Moscow, prevent the new evil from spreading to the entire European continent and, subsequently, to the whole world. Prove your commitment to the words "Never again!" so that "Never again!" becomes relevant again," the Head of State stressed.

