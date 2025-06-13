Kamikaze drone "similar to Ukrainian one" was found on beach near Istanbul, - Turkish media. PHOTO

A damaged object, allegedly similar to a Ukrainian UJ-22 kamikaze drone, washed ashore on Uzunkum Beach in Şile, Istanbul Province.

The incident took place on Wednesday 11 June at around 12:30.

Turkish sappers removed the drone from the beach for examination. According to Turkish media, it was carrying an explosive-like device.

It is noted that at first, local residents noticed an object similar to a kamikaze drone near the sea.

They immediately reported it to the Şile Coast Guard Command. Shortly afterwards, service personnel arrived at the scene.

"The object, the origin of which is still unknown, looks like a Ukrainian-made kamikaze drone, and the mechanism in the lower part looks like an explosive device," the media wrote.

The drone was handed over for examination by the Turkish Navy's sappers.

