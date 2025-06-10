It’s too early to talk about new round of talks with Russia in Istanbul - Foreign Ministry

Preparations for a new round of talks between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul are not currently underway, as the lack of sufficient international pressure on Moscow is blocking political progress.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Heorhii Tykhyi, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"As of now, it is too early to talk about any preparations (for the third round of talks in Istanbul - ed.)," Tykhyi said.

He noted that humanitarian work is ongoing, including the exchange of prisoners of war and the bodies of fallen soldiers. According to him, these processes continue despite the general diplomatic lull, as both sides are interested in the humanitarian track.

The spokesperson emphasized that political dialogue is possible only if international pressure on the Kremlin is increased. "If this pressure had been there earlier, we would have been ready to consider these Istanbul meetings. Instead, because there is no pressure, we see empty meetings. There is a humanitarian track, but this is the track that was already happening because the Russians are also interested. And in order for there to be any movement on the political track and a diplomatic settlement, pressure is needed - there are no other options," Tykhyi added.