Russians presented list of ultimatums unacceptable in diplomacy in Istanbul – Sybiha

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha stated that during negotiations in Turkey, the Russian side presented a list of unacceptable ultimatums and called for increased pressure on Moscow.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine.

The minister emphasized that the world — and especially "a few capitals" — must clearly understand that Ukraine is not losing this war, and Russia will not win it.

He added that Ukraine wants peace more than anyone, and only Russia is blocking the peace process. In particular, Moscow has not responded to Ukraine’s constructive proposals for a ceasefire, which were presented ahead of the second round of talks in Istanbul.

"They threw a list of ultimatums on the table in Istanbul — demands that have no place in diplomacy. This once again shows why pressure on Russia and all those supporting its war must be intensified," Sybiha concluded.

Read more: Russia is terrorist state, and it should be called that - Sybiha on night shelling