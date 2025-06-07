Russia is terrorist state, and it should be called that - Sybiha on night shelling

The world must increase pressure on Russia to stop the daily shelling of Ukrainian territory.

This was written by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia continues its terror against civilians. Hundreds of drones and missiles were fired at Ukraine at night. The night was especially difficult for Kharkiv. 53 drones, 4 guided bombs, and 1 rocket. At least three people were killed and 21 others were wounded. The attacks took place across Ukraine - in Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Ternopil, Odesa, and other regions. There are dead and wounded, and the energy infrastructure has been damaged," he reminded.

"To stop the killing and destruction by Russia, we need to increase pressure on Moscow and strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Russia is a terrorist state, and it should be called that. It has already done more than enough to be recognized as such," emphasizes Sybiha.

As reported, last night our air defense system shot down 7 out of 7 missiles and neutralized 167 drones. Last night, on June 7, Kharkiv experienced the most powerful attack in the history of the full-scale war. At least 40 explosions were heard in the city in an hour and a half. As a result of the enemy attack, three people were killed and 21 were injured, including a one-and-a-half-month-old baby and a 14-year-old child.