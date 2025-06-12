ENG
News Russia to create unmanned systems forces
Putin says Russia will establish unmanned systems forces – Russian media. VIDEO

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin announced that Russia is creating unmanned systems forces as a separate branch of the military.

According to Censor.NET, the Kremlin's TASS media outlet reported this.

"Russia needs to widely implement advanced digital technologies and artificial intelligence into its armaments," Putin also stated.

Announcement of the creation of unmanned forces in Russia

