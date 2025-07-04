14 402 94
I didn’t make any progress on ending war when I spoke to Putin, - Trump
US President Donald Trump said he made no progress in ending the war during a conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.
"We also talked about the war with Ukraine, and I'm not happy about that ... I didn't make any progress with him today at all," he said.
Trump also said that the US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine: "We are providing weapons to Ukraine. We're working with them to help them. We have to make sure we have enough for ourselves."
As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Putin had the previously announced phone conversation on 3 July. They talked, in particular, about the "urgent ceasefire".
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password