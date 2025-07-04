ENG
I didn’t make any progress on ending war when I spoke to Putin, - Trump

Trump

US President Donald Trump said he made no progress in ending the war during a conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Clash Report.

"We also talked about the war with Ukraine, and I'm not happy about that ... I didn't make any progress with him today at all," he said.

Trump also said that the US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine: "We are providing weapons to Ukraine. We're working with them to help them. We have to make sure we have enough for ourselves."

Read more: Trump and Putin held phone call: discussed Ukraine among other topics (updated)

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Putin had the previously announced phone conversation on 3 July. They talked, in particular, about the "urgent ceasefire".

