US President Donald Trump said he made no progress in ending the war during a conversation with Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin.

"We also talked about the war with Ukraine, and I'm not happy about that ... I didn't make any progress with him today at all," he said.

Trump also said that the US continues to supply weapons to Ukraine: "We are providing weapons to Ukraine. We're working with them to help them. We have to make sure we have enough for ourselves."

As a reminder, US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin Putin had the previously announced phone conversation on 3 July. They talked, in particular, about the "urgent ceasefire".