Trump promises Zelenskyy to send 10 Patriot missiles to Ukraine immediately - Axios

US President Donald Trump has promised Volodymyr Zelenskyy to send Ukraine 10 Patriot missiles.

According to Censor.NET, Axios reports this with reference to sources.

This is less than planned in the delivery, which was suspended. At the same time, Trump also promised Zelenskyy to help find other ways of supply.

The publication noted that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz told Trump during the conversation that Germany was ready to buy Patriot batteries from the United States and send them to Ukraine.

For his part, Trump suggested that Germany sell Ukraine one of its Patriot batteries.

Earlier, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine was working with the US side to find appropriate solutions regarding Patriot and its missiles.

Read more: Germany in intense talks with US over Patriot for Ukraine - Bloomberg