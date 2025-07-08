US will provide Ukraine with more weapons for defence, - Trump. VIDEO

US President Donald Trump has said that his administration intends to supply Ukraine with more defensive weapons.

According to Censor.NET, he said this at a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

"We will send some more weapons - we have to do it. They must be able to defend themselves. They are being hit very hard now. They will be hit even harder. We have to send more weapons, especially defensive weapons, because they are being hit very hard. A lot of people are dying," the White House chief said.

Trump noted that these would be mainly defensive weapons.

He also recalled his last conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the results of which he was not satisfied with.

"I am disappointed, to be honest, that Putin did not stop. I am not satisfied with Putin at all."

