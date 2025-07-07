White House on Ukraine aid situation: Pause for reviewing existing weapons

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt denied that the US deliberately halted arms supplies to Ukraine amid Russia’s large-scale attacks, calling it a "pause" for a routine review of existing weaponry.

She said this during a briefing in Washington, reported by Ukrinform and cited by Censor.NET.

When Leavitt was asked whether the decision to pause arms transfers during Russian strikes on Ukrainian cities was made by the US president or the Pentagon, she replied: "No, neither of these claims is true."

According to the White House spokesperson, the Pentagon conducted a "routine review of all weapons, all aid, and all support that the US provides to all countries and regions worldwide, not just Ukraine."

She also recalled that upon taking office, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth "ordered the Pentagon to conduct this review to ensure that everything going out aligns with America’s interests."

"This is a pause for review to ensure that everything the Pentagon is pushing aligns with the best interests of our military and our men and women in uniform," Leavitt added.

Recall that earlier, US President Donald Trump stated he has provided substantial assistance to Ukraine in its war with Russia.

