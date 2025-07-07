President of the United States of America Donald Trump said that he was helping Ukraine a lot in the war with the Russian Federation.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to a video of Trump's conversation with journalists.

The US President was asked why America shouldn't help Ukraine in the same way as it helps Israel. In response, he began to repeat that a full-scale war between Ukraine and Russia would not have happened if he had been president:

"I help Ukraine. I help it a lot. This is a war that should never have started. If I had been president, you would not have a war with Russia now." - said the head of the White House.

At the same time, Trump reiterated his position that this war would never have started if he had been president at the time. Trump reiterated that the 2020 election was "rigged".

Trump also told reporters that he had recently had a good phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but was very disappointed with his conversation with Kremlin ruler Putin.

