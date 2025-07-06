ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7542 visitors online
News Trump and Zelenskyy’s conversation Zelenskyy-Trump conversation
3 335 29

Kellogg on conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump: Compassion is key component of leadership

Kellogg on the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump

Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg commented on the telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place on July 4.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Good. This is a classic Donald Trump. Always ready to cooperate. I also thank President Zelenskyy for his condolences on the terrible loss of life in the Texas floods, especially the young people," he wrote.

Kellogg noted that both presidents are aware of the pain of losing young people both in peacetime and in war.

"Compassion is a key component of leadership," he added.

Watch more: Interceptor drones shot down dozens of "Shaheds" during Russia’s overnight attack – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Келлог про розмову Зеленського і Трампа

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 4 "the best one ever."

As a reminder, on July 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with US leader Donald Trump.

Author: 

Zelenskyi Volodymyr (6904) Trump Donald (1892) Keith Kellogg (131)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 