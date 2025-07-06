Kellogg on conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump: Compassion is key component of leadership

Special Representative of the US President Keith Kellogg commented on the telephone conversation between Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that took place on July 4.

He wrote about this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"Good. This is a classic Donald Trump. Always ready to cooperate. I also thank President Zelenskyy for his condolences on the terrible loss of life in the Texas floods, especially the young people," he wrote.

Kellogg noted that both presidents are aware of the pain of losing young people both in peacetime and in war.

"Compassion is a key component of leadership," he added.

Watch more: Interceptor drones shot down dozens of "Shaheds" during Russia’s overnight attack – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy called his conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump on July 4 "the best one ever."

As a reminder, on July 4, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with US leader Donald Trump.