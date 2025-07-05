Trump’s "favorite newspaper" New York Post calls on him to arm Ukraine

The editorial board of the conservative American newspaper The New York Post has published an appeal to US President Donald Trump calling for the resumption of all military aid to Ukraine.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the editorial of The New York Post.

"Mr. President, we know that you realize that the main obstacle to peace in Ukraine is Russia's aggression. You said that you were "disappointed" to speak with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and that you "don't think he wants to stop." Putin again insisted that he was unwilling to commit to a ceasefire until the "root causes" of the conflict were addressed. For Putin, the "root cause" is the existence of Ukraine. After your call, he launched the largest drone and missile strike of the entire war, killing at least one person. So why, Mr. President, is your administration punishing Ukraine?" the statement reads.

The newspaper reminds that the Pentagon has suspended the supply of air defense equipment to Ukraine, which is necessary to protect it from Russian air attacks. NYP emphasizes that the belief that military assistance to Ukraine somehow harms the United States and does not meet its interests is "completely far from the truth."

Read more: Hegseth unilaterally decided to halt weapons shipments to Ukraine – NBC News

Officials claim that we have an arms shortage, but many of these weapons have already been allocated - some were already in Poland. Ukraine is paying for it, partly with confiscated Russian assets and European grants, which is an incentive for our industry to produce more, the article says.

"Most importantly, Ukraine's fate sends a signal to the world about America. Russia is not an economic superpower. It is a dying terrorist state. Putin is ready to spend the blood of his people in the last struggle for empire. If we let him succeed, if we help him succeed, it will not only threaten Europe. It will show China that our alliances are fragile and our patience is short," the journalists write.

The publication emphasizes that Putin understands only force.

"He will continue to despise and ignore you unless the United States commits to defending Kyiv... The fall of Ukraine is not a disaster that can be blamed on someone else or explained away as insignificant. It will destabilize the world, weaken America, and negatively impact your presidency. Don't leave there(Ukraine - ed.)," the editorial urged.

Trump once called the New York Post "his favorite newspaper." The publication has consistently supported the current US president.