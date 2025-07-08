I’m unhappy with Putin and "very seriously" considering sanctions against Russia – Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump has stated that he is unhappy with the actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, accusing him of speaking " bullshit" when it comes to ending the war against Ukraine.

He stated that during a press briefing at the White House, according to Censor.NET.

Trump said that although Putin can often be "very nice," it "means nothing" in terms of resolving the Russia–Ukraine war.

"A lot of people are dying, and this [war in Ukraine] has to end. We’re hearing a lot of bullshit from Putin, if you want the truth. He’s always very nice, but it turns out it means nothing. I’m unhappy with Putin. He’s killing a lot of soldiers, his own and theirs. And now that number is up to 7,000 a week," the U.S. president said.

Trump also claimed that Putin would not have dared to attack Ukraine if not for the U.S. failure in Afghanistan.

According to him, after the chaotic withdrawal of American troops, Putin saw an "opportunity" to invade.

"Ukrainians were brave. We gave them the best equipment ever made. The war in Ukraine would’ve lasted three or four days, but they [the Ukrainians – ed.] had benefit of unbelievable weaponry," Trump stated.

When asked if he plans to act on Putin, Trump responded: "I won’t tell you — it might be a little surprise!"