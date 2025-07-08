Trump’s aides to discuss arms deals with Ukraine: Patriot missiles among topics - CNN

On July 8, members of US President Donald Trump's national security team will discuss details of arms supplies to Ukraine, including Patriot missiles, following his announcement that he will send more defensive weapons to Kyiv.

This is reported by CNN, citing a source, Censor.NET reports.

"We are going to send more weapons. We have to do it - they have to be able to defend themselves. (...) They are being hit very hard. We will have to send more weapons. First and foremost, defensive weapons, because they are being hit very, very hard," Trump said on the evening of 7 before a dinner with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

This statement by the US president was a turning point after a senior White House official told CNN last week that the Trump administration was suspending the supply of certain weapons to Ukraine, including air defense missiles.

The decision was made after a review of military spending and U.S. support for foreign countries, which was approved by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, the channel recalled.

According to a CNN source familiar with the situation, the Trump administration had already been discussing how to transfer additional Patriot missiles to Ukraine after Trump's phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on July 4.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy asked for clarification on the suspension of the arms deal, which Trump slightly ignored. The US president made it clear that he was still ready to help Ukraine defend itself, the source added.