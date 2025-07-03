US has not completely stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine - State Department

The United States has not stopped supplying arms to Ukraine, and the situation with one of the decisions does not affect Washington's overall commitments.

This was stated by US State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This will not be a factor, because we have not suspended the supply of weapons to Ukraine. This is one aspect, one situation, one event that has changed. As you heard from the Department of Defense, there are many other credible options and efforts to address the arms situation in Ukraine. I do not speak for the Pentagon. I can only refer to their statement and what they have been very clear about," she said at the briefing.

Bruce emphasized that the United States remains "Ukraine's biggest supporter - emotionally, militarily, financially" and that Washington's commitment remains unchanged. At the same time, she noted that further decisions would be made based on the principle of "America First."

She also emphasized that President Trump has reaffirmed his commitment to the Patriot missile promise, and the United States continues diplomatic efforts to end the war.

US suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, the media reported that the United States had suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals. Subsequently, the White House confirmed the suspension of missiles and ammunition shipments to Ukraine and stated that the interests of the United States were a priority.

A PBS journalist said that in addition to PAC-3 interceptor missiles intended for Patriot systems, the Pentagon also stopped the supply of 155-mm artillery shells, GMLRS missiles intended for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, and AIM-7 and Hellfire air defense missiles.

The Ministry of Defense said that Ukraine has not received any official notifications about the suspension or revision of the delivery schedules of defense assistance from the United States, which was agreed upon during the previous administration.

In a video message on July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States on the suspension of defense aid.

