Republicans criticise Pentagon for halting aid to Ukraine - Politico

Republicans are criticising the decision of the Donald Trump administration to suspend some US missile and ammunition shipments to Ukraine, warning that it could embolden Russia at a crucial moment in the war.

The publication notes that Republican congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, said he would be "aggressively looking into this matter".

"We must build up our own defense industrial base here in the U.S. while simultaneously providing the needed assistance to our allies who are defending their freedom from a brutal invading dictator, (Vladimir Putin - Ed.)," he said.

In addition, lawmakers with different political views in the United States called the suspension of arms supplies approved during the Joe Biden administration a violation of Trump's commitments to Kyiv, reaffirmed last week at the NATO summit.

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul told reporters that he is "very intensely" looking into whether the Pentagon's freeze is a violation of the Ukraine aid legislation passed by Congress in 2024. He also argues that the pause comes "at the wrong time" due to Trump's "efforts" to negotiate peace with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

At the same time, some leading lawmakers were not ready to place the blame on Trump himself. Instead, they singled out senior Pentagon officials who are sceptical about further assistance to Ukraine.

The Senator Richard Blumenthal and a senior Senate Armed Services Committee member, called called the decision to suspend military aid "fallacious and maybe even disingenuous." He said he and colleagues in both parties were surprised by the news — and that Ukrainians will suffer.

"They’re going to lose more lives, more people will be maimed and injured — more homes, hospitals, schools will be destroyed," he said.

U.S. suspends aid to Ukraine

Earlier, media reported that the United States had suspended shipments of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns over the state of U.S. stockpiles. The White House later confirmed the halt in deliveries and stated that U.S. national interests are the priority.

A PBS journalist reported that in addition to PAC-3 interceptors for Patriot systems, the Pentagon has also halted the delivery of 155mm artillery shells, GMLRS rockets for M270 MLRS and HIMARS systems, Stinger anti-tank missiles, as well as AIM-7 and Hellfire air-to-ground missiles.

The Defense Ministry stated that Ukraine has not received any official notification regarding a halt or revision in the delivery schedule for defense assistance previously agreed upon with the United States under the prior administration.

On July 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in a video address, spoke about the progress of negotiations with the United States concerning the suspension of defense aid.

