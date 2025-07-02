The media reported that the United States has suspended the shipment of missiles and ammunition to Ukraine due to concerns about the state of American arsenals.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to ZN.ua.

White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly confirmed the information.

"This decision was made to prioritise US national interests after the Department of Defence reviewed our military assistance to other countries. The power of the US Armed Forces remains undeniable - just ask Iran," she said.

The US Department of Defence has not yet commented on the situation.

According to two Pentagon officials and two congressional representatives, the delivery of missiles and ammunition could be suspended until the audit is completed, and if it turns out that these munitions are in short supply or needed in other regions of the world, the delay could be even longer.