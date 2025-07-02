Pentagon suspends supply of certain types of air defence missiles to Ukraine - Politico

The Pentagon has suspended the supply of certain types of anti-aircraft missiles and other precision-guided munitions to Ukraine due to concerns that the US arsenals have become too low.

This was reported by Politico, citing knowledgeable sources, Censor.NET informs.

"The decision was driven by the Pentagon’s policy chief, Elbridge Colby, and was made after a review of Pentagon munitions stockpiles, leading to concerns that the total number of artillery rounds, air defense missiles and precision munitions was sinking,"- the material states.

According to the newspaper's sources, the initial decision to suspend part of the aid promised during the Biden administration was made in early June. However, it is only coming into force now - "as Ukraine is beating back some of the largest Russian barrages of missiles and drones at civilian targets in Kyiv and elsewhere."

It is noted that the Pentagon's decision has raised fears among Ukraine's allies in Congress that the country will become vulnerable to further Russian air strikes.

Read more: 4,750 enemy aerial targets destroyed by Defense Forces’ air defense in June – Air Force