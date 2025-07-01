4,750 enemy aerial targets destroyed by Defense Forces’ air defense in June – Air Force

In June 2025, air defense units of the Defense Forces destroyed 4,750 enemy aerial targets.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

Specifically, air defense forces took down:

93 Kh-101/Kh-55SM cruise missiles;

14 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles;

12 Kalibr cruise missiles;

13 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air-to-surface missiles;

27 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

2,453 Shahed-type attack UAVs;

659 reconnaissance UAVs;

1,479 UAVs of other types.

It was also reported that in May, the Air Force conducted 895 sorties, including:

around 580 for fighter air cover;

over 220 for fire missions and close air support

Additionally, in June 2025, Ukrainian Defense Forces aviation destroyed 646 aerial targets and struck command posts, logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel and equipment.

