Zelenskyy discusses IRIS-T systems deliveries and joint weapons production with Wadephul and German defense CEOs. VIDEO

On Monday, June 30, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and heads of German defense companies visiting Kyiv.

The Head of State reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"We discussed sanctions pressure on Russia, the possibilities of supplying new IRIS-T systems, and joint weapons production—in Ukraine and Germany. We will develop relevant military hubs and increase the presence of German companies in Ukraine. The topic of interceptor drones was also discussed in detail. I thank you for the readiness to assist," the Head of State said.

The parties also touched upon the topic of Ukraine’s Euro-Atlantic integration.

"We appreciate Germany’s clear signal: Ukraine’s future is in NATO. It is important that all partners share this vision," Zelenskyy emphasized.

In conclusion, the President thanked the German Chancellor, his team, and the German people for their unwavering support of Ukraine and leadership in defense assistance in Europe.

Earlier, it was reported that German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius addressed a letter to European partners urging additional transfers of air defense systems to Ukraine.

On 30 June, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadephul arrived in Kyiv with a delegation from the defence industry.

