News Cooperation of Ukraine and Germany
Three German defense companies already operate in Ukraine, one more may be added soon, - Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Currently, there are three German defense companies operating in Ukraine. One more company may join them soon.

This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy before a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl in Kyiv,Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"I know that today at this meeting we will be joined by five representatives of large German defense companies, and in the coming days this number(of companies - ed.) will be up to 20. This is an important partnership for us. We will develop a corresponding "military hub" in Ukraine and beyond. It is important for us that three of these companies are already operating in Ukraine," the President said.

Zelenskyy added that another company may soon be added to these three. The President did not specify which company he was talking about.

"I would also like to talk to you, Mr. Minister (addressing Wadeful- ed.), about this fourth company separately," the president said.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that most of the financial assistance provided by Germany this year should go to weapons production in Ukraine.

On June 30, German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl arrived in Kyiv with a delegation from the defense industry.

