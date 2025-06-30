Germany will support Ukraine’s membership in NATO - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Germany's position on Ukraine's future membership in NATO has changed - now Germany supports our country's accession to the Alliance.

The head of state said this before a meeting with German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

"This is a very important moment, apart from the future in the European Union. I would like to personally thank you today for a signal that has not been heard from the German side for a very long time, maybe even never. During the NATO summit, during a meeting at the level of NATO and Ukrainian foreign ministers, the German side said that it believes that Ukraine should be in the Alliance, and this is in the interests of the security of the whole of Europe," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that he was "very pleased with the corresponding signals of support."