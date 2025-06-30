Germany called on EU to find air defence systems for Ukraine, - Wadephul

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have sent a letter to European partners to find a way to provide additional air defence systems to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing EP, Wadephul said this during a press conference in Kyiv.

He reminded that in recent weeks, Russia has intensified its air strikes against Ukraine.

"That is why we need even more air defence systems capable of defending Ukraine at all frequencies and altitudes," the minister added.

Read more: Trump did not rule out transferring missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

Wadephul assured that Germany would use all possible means.

"Of course, the German industry is trying to increase its capacity. We will also discuss this once again with our European partners, and there is a joint letter from German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and myself to our European partners to check whether all the systems you have available are really needed now, or whether it is possible to transfer some systems to Ukraine," he added.

Read more: Shmyhal and Duda discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and sanctions against Russia