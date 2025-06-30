ENG
News Assistance to Ukraine from Germany
Germany called on EU to find air defence systems for Ukraine, - Wadephul

The European Union will seek air defence systems for Ukraine. Germany has made the request.

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul and Defence Minister Boris Pistorius have sent a letter to European partners to find a way to provide additional air defence systems to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, citing EP, Wadephul said this during a press conference in Kyiv.

He reminded that in recent weeks, Russia has intensified its air strikes against Ukraine.

"That is why we need even more air defence systems capable of defending Ukraine at all frequencies and altitudes," the minister added.

Wadephul assured that Germany would use all possible means.

"Of course, the German industry is trying to increase its capacity. We will also discuss this once again with our European partners, and there is a joint letter from German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius and myself to our European partners to check whether all the systems you have available are really needed now, or whether it is possible to transfer some systems to Ukraine," he added.

