Shmyhal and Duda discuss strengthening Ukrainian air defense and sanctions against Russia

On Saturday, June 28, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal discussed with Polish President Andrzej Duda the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, sanctions against Russia, and the confiscation of frozen Russian assets.

The head of government said this on his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

"I am glad to welcome President of Poland Andrzej Duda to Kyiv on the 29th anniversary of the Constitution of Ukraine. I thanked him for his personal efforts to support our country in the defense, humanitarian and economic spheres in the face of Russia's armed aggression," Shmyhal wrote.

The Prime Minister told the Polish leader about the daily attacks on Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure by drones, noting that Russia is increasing their number and using combined strikes with ballistic and cruise missiles.

"That is why the issue of strengthening air defense remains the number one priority. We hope for Poland's participation in strengthening Ukraine's air defense," the Prime Minister emphasized.

They also discussed the situation at the frontline.

"We expect further support from Europe, in particular through the SAFE program and the ReArm Europe plan, which are key EU initiatives in the field of security and defense. We are determined to effectively use these tools to strengthen defense production," Shmyhal said.

The parties also raised the issue of strengthening the sanctions policy against Russia.

"I emphasized the importance of introducing the 18th package of sanctions. They must be stronger and more tangible in order to increase pressure on the aggressor and force Russia to sit down at the negotiating table on the terms of a just peace," the head of the Ukrainian government emphasized.

Shmyhal and Duda also discussed the issue of Russian frozen assets.

"We are grateful for the launch of the ERA program, which is a help to our economy. However, this is not enough. It is necessary to find a clear political and legal mechanism for the full confiscation of these assets with the subsequent use of them to rebuild Ukraine and strengthen our and European security," the Prime Minister wrote.

Shmyhal also congratulated Duda on being awarded the Order of Freedom, one of the highest honors of the Ukrainian state, by the President of Ukraine. Finally, he thanked Poland and the entire Polish people for their continued solidarity and assistance in the most difficult times for Ukraine.

As a reminder, President of Poland Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, June 28.