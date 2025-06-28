Polish President Duda arrives in Kyiv. PHOTOS

On Saturday, 28 June, Polish President Andrzej Duda arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

"I was pleased to welcome a true friend of Ukraine, Andrzej Duda, at the Central Railway Station in Kyiv this morning," he said in a statement.

Sibiga noted that President Duda stood by Ukraine in the most difficult times of full-scale Russian aggression.

According to the Polish Embassy in Ukraine, Duda was met at the railway station by the Polish Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz.

This will be his last visit to Ukraine as president of Poland.

