Zelenskyy arrives in Strasbourg: to address PACE session

On the evening of 25 June, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Strasbourg (France) for the first time.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform and Interfax-Ukraine.

It is noted that at the Palace of Europe, the Head of State is set to sign a bilateral agreement with the Council of Europe to establish a Special Tribunal on the Crime of Aggression against Ukraine.

The agreement will be signed on behalf of the Council of Europe by Secretary General Marija Pejčinović Burić. The document also includes the Statute of the Special Tribunal.

Following the signing, Zelenskyy is expected to address an expanded evening session before the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and answer questions from its members.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Ukraine is preparing to sign an agreement with the Council of Europe to establish a Special Tribunal regarding Russia’s crime of aggression against Ukraine.