Zelenskyy discusses air defense boost and joint defense production with Northern European leaders

On Wednesday, 25 June, at the NATO summit in The Hague, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a joint meeting with President of Finland Sauli Niinistö, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

This was reported by the press service of the Head of State, according to Censor.NET.

First and foremost, Zelenskyy thanked the leaders of the Northern European countries for their close coordination and commitment to efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

Key topics of the meeting included increasing military support for Ukraine, primarily strengthening air defense systems to protect lives. The leaders discussed the needs of Ukrainian troops in forming upcoming defense aid packages.

They also addressed the development of joint defense production between Ukraine and Northern European countries.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine’s priorities include the domestic production of long-range drones and missiles, which is already financially supported by Northern European partners.

