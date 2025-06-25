Ukraine is preparing to sign agreement with Council of Europe on establishment of special tribunal for crime of Russian aggression - Sybiha

Ukraine is preparing to sign an agreement with the Council of Europe on the establishment of a Special Tribunal for the crime of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

This was announced on the social network X by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

"This tribunal is important for the restoration of international law and order and ensuring accountability for the crime of aggression," the foreign minister said.

He expressed hope that the special tribunal would bring Russia's political and military leadership to justice, including dictator Vladimir Putin and other high-ranking Russian officials.

"Planning and launching this unprovoked war against Ukraine cannot go unpunished. Justice for all those involved, regardless of their position or title, is inevitable," Sybiha emphasized.

