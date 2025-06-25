The decision taken at the NATO summit in The Hague with the participation of US President Donald Trump officially confirmed Russia's status as a long-term threat to all NATO member states.

This is stated in the text of the declaration.

The five-point document calls Russia the only country that poses a direct threat to Euro-Atlantic security. In particular, it is mentioned as the main reason for the growth of defense spending by NATO member states.

"United in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism, Allies commit to... (spending) 5% of GDP on defense by 2035," the declaration reads.

The decision was made by consensus, so it was supported by all NATO member states, including the United States.

Despite the relevance of the Chinese issue to Washington, China is not mentioned in the document. Thus, the declaration repeats the wording of the 2024 NATO summit in Washington, when Russia was already identified as "the most significant and direct threat to the security of Allied member states."