Russia is exhausted from war against Ukraine, so it is unlikely to be able to attack other countries now - Duda

Polish President Andrzej Duda does not currently expect Russia to attack NATO, but considers such a scenario possible in the future.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

Journalists asked the Polish leader whether Russian dictator Putin could attack NATO.

"I think Russia is exhausted because of its aggression against Ukraine. I do not expect Russia to be ready to attack other countries now," he said.

However, he noted, in the future "this is a real risk."

"Therefore, we must prepare and increase defense spending because it is absolutely necessary for our defense," Duda added.

