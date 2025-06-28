ENG
Trump did not rule out transferring missiles for Patriot systems to Ukraine

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump has suggested that Ukraine could receive missiles for the Patriot air defence system.

He said this during a conversation with journalists at the White House, Censor.NET reports .

The journalist asked Trump whether he was considering supplying Patriot missiles to Ukraine and whether he had made a decision on this issue.

"Maybe," the American leader said.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that the US would consider supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defence systems.

