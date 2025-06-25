ENG
Trump on supplying Patriot systems to Ukraine: "We’ll see"

US President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump said the United States would consider supplying Ukraine with Patriot air defense systems.

He made this statement during a press conference at the NATO summit, Censor.NET reports.

"They (the Ukrainians – ed.) want Patriot missiles. We'll see. We need them as well; we supply them to Israel, and they're very effective. Of course, they want to receive them. It's a very good question. I would like us to be able to provide them," Trump explained.

At the same time, Trump did not respond directly to the question of whether the U.S. would continue providing aid to Ukraine.

"As for the money, we’ll see how it goes. You know, Vladimir Putin must stop this war; people are dying in very large numbers," the American president added.

